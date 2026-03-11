ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 17,174,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 42,348,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,925,821 shares in the company, valued at $29,989,665.25. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,412. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 118,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1,104.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

