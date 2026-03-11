HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.38. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 8,122 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCM. Wall Street Zen downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.50 million. Equities analysts expect that HUTCHMED will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HUTCHMED by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED’s integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED’s commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

