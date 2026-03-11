Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.61 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

