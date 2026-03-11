Hugo Boss Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) executives told investors its 2025 performance held up in a “challenging” apparel backdrop, while 2026 will be a deliberate year of brand and channel realignment that management expects will pressure sales and earnings in the near term.

Get alerts:

2025 results: modest sales growth, stronger profitability and cash flow

CEO Daniel Grieder said macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility kept consumer sentiment cautious, contributing to reduced traffic and higher price sensitivity across key markets. Against that environment, the company focused on “levers within our control,” emphasizing discipline and deliberate decisions aimed at long-term success.

Sales of EUR 4.3 billion , up 2% year-over-year (currency-adjusted).

, up 2% year-over-year (currency-adjusted). EBIT of EUR 391 million , up 8%, with an EBIT margin of 9.2% (up 80 basis points).

, up 8%, with an (up 80 basis points). Earnings per share of EUR 3.61 , up 17%.

, up 17%. Free cash flow before leases of EUR 499 million, broadly in line with the prior year.

For 2025, Hugo Boss reported:

CFO and COO Yves Müller attributed the margin expansion to “structural efficiency measures, continued sourcing gains, and tight expense control.” He added that operating expenses decreased 3% year-over-year, and as a percentage of sales improved 100 basis points to 52.4%.

Fourth-quarter acceleration, aided by timing effects

Management highlighted a stronger finish to the year. In Q4, group sales rose 7% and EBIT increased 22% to EUR 154 million, with EBIT margin up 190 basis points to 12%.

Müller said growth in Q4 came across channels, with brick-and-mortar retail returning to growth and a “modest increase” in comparable store sales. He also noted a timing shift of about EUR 20 million in wholesale deliveries from Q1 2026 into Q4 2025, which supported the quarter but is expected to weigh on Q1 2026.

Gross margin in Q4 declined 160 basis points year-over-year to 60.8%, which Müller said reflected deliberate inventory measures, including higher wholesale deliveries and a targeted use of the outlet business to clear excess merchandise and start 2026 with a “clean and healthy inventory base.”

Brand and channel performance: menswear strength, womenswear and HUGO refinement

Grieder said BOSS Menswear grew 3% in 2025 and accounts for around 80% of group sales, describing it as the company’s core business and a leader in upper premium menswear. He pointed to the brand’s 24/7 lifestyle positioning and said the partnership with David Beckham strengthened relevance and engagement.

By contrast, BOSS Womenswear declined 5% and HUGO declined 4% in 2025. Grieder framed the declines as the result of deliberate brand and distribution measures, including simplifying assortments and refining distribution to strengthen brand identity and positioning.

In the Q&A, management provided updates on actions underway for HUGO, including optimizing the size and efficiency of HUGO Red and HUGO Blue and leaning back into the brand’s heritage in contemporary suiting. Grieder said the adjusted direction is already “in motion” and showing “promising” sell-through results.

For womenswear, management said new hire Kerstin Dorst joined two months prior and has started analyzing collections. Grieder said her “handwriting” would begin to appear over the next two collections, with some quicker-response items expected later in 2026 to signal direction.

Regional and channel trends in 2025

In EMEA, revenue increased 2% for the year, with Q4 up 9% supported by the holiday season. The Americas grew 3% for 2025, with sequential improvement in the U.S. and double-digit increases in Latin America; Q4 sales rose 6%.

Asia Pacific declined 5% for the year, primarily due to subdued demand in China, partially offset by performance elsewhere in the region including Japan. In Q4, Asia Pacific revenue was down 1%, with management citing sequential improvement but continued softness in China.

By channel, Müller said:

Brick-and-mortar retail was stable for the year and grew 2% in Q4. The company began streamlining its store portfolio, as part of a planned net reduction of around 50 stores by 2028.

was stable for the year and grew 2% in Q4. The company began streamlining its store portfolio, as part of a planned net reduction of around 50 stores by 2028. Brick-and-mortar wholesale increased 2% for the year and accelerated to 14% in Q4, helped in part by the delivery timing shift.

increased 2% for the year and accelerated to 14% in Q4, helped in part by the delivery timing shift. Digital grew 7% for the year and 12% in Q4, driven mainly by partners. Sales on hugoboss.com were below prior year as the company emphasized full-price selling, which management said weighed on conversion but supports brand equity over time.

Grieder also highlighted loyalty efforts, saying the membership base grew 20% in 2025 and the HUGO BOSS XP program has 30 million registered customers. He said members spend 57% more than non-members.

2026 outlook: planned top-line decline and lower EBIT amid “Touchdown” realignment

Looking ahead, management reiterated that 2026 is intended to be a year of brand and channel realignment under “CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN,” with emphasis shifting from scale to quality of growth, profitability, and cash generation.

For 2026, the company expects:

Group sales to decline in the mid- to high-single-digit range (currency-adjusted).

(currency-adjusted). EBIT in a range of EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million, reflecting lower volume leverage and continued investment in brand elevation.

Müller said the quarterly cadence will not be linear, with Q1 and Q4 expected to see more pronounced sales declines, due to tough comparisons and the prior-year delivery shift into Q4 2025. Management also cited anticipated negative currency effects early in 2026.

On gross margin, Müller pointed to tailwinds from sourcing efficiencies, reduced air freight, selective price increases (including low- to mid-single-digit price increases taken in Q4 that carry into 2026), and an increased focus on full-price sell-through. He said air freight has already been reduced from mid-teens to high single digits as a percentage of shipments, with a long-term aim to treat air freight as an exception.

Management said it is monitoring the Middle East conflict, noting the situation has affected store openings and tourist traffic in impacted areas, but that the company had not yet seen delivery disruptions at the time of the call and therefore confirmed its sales outlook.

On capital allocation, the company announced a share buyback program of up to EUR 200 million to be completed by the end of 2027, financed through ongoing free cash flow, with repurchased shares intended for cancellation. For fiscal 2025, management said it will propose a statutory minimum dividend of EUR 0.04 per share to maintain flexibility during the 2026 realignment period.

About Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Further Reading