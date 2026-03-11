HSBC (LON:HSBA) Insider Georges Elhedery Buys 842,628 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery bought 842,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,282 per share, for a total transaction of £10,802,490.96.

On Monday, March 9th, Georges Elhedery sold 66,082 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,244, for a total value of £822,060.08.

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 1,262.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £216.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,261.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,124.07. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 698.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,410.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,060 to GBX 1,190 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,144.17.

