Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.9474.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

HWM stock opened at $253.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

