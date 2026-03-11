Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Holdings Decreased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

