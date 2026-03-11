Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Position Increased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,928 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.