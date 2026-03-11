Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,418 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the February 12th total of 680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Trading Down 0.4%

MEDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Get Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 122.0%.

About Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund actively invests in global companies within the broad health care sector. Stock selection and weighting emphasizes those invested in cancer research and pharmaceutical developments. MEDX was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.