HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Up 197.5% in February

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 350,832 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the February 12th total of 117,940 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,326,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,326,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTCR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,939. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.96. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTCR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeartCore Enterprises by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises by 306.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.