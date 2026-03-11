Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC) Short Interest Update

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,271,224 shares, a growth of 1,753.3% from the February 12th total of 68,593 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,492,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,492,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthy Choice Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Healthy Choice Wellness stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 456,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.29. Healthy Choice Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Healthy Choice Wellness alerts:

Institutional Trading of Healthy Choice Wellness

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthy Choice Wellness stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 1.99% of Healthy Choice Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Healthy Choice Wellness Company Profile

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthy Choice Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthy Choice Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.