Headwater Capital Co Ltd Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,957,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

AMZN opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

