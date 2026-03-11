Headwater Capital Co Ltd Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,957,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its Health AI assistant onto Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app, broadening consumer-facing use cases that can drive engagement, health‑service revenue and stickier platform usage. Amazon launches healthcare AI assistant on its website, app
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI will begin using AWS Tranium chips, signaling incremental and durable compute demand for AWS as large AI model customers diversify infrastructure — a structural positive for AWS revenue and margins. OpenAI Gave Amazing News to Amazon Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Investor demand for Amazon’s planned jumbo bond sale has been enormous (reports of ~$126B in orders), making it easier and cheaper for Amazon to fund its AI/data‑center capex program. Strong bond takeup is a near‑term vote of confidence from fixed‑income investors. Demand for Amazon’s Bond Sale Is Off the Charts
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win: a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking Perplexity’s shopping agent from purchasing on Amazon — protects conversion/revenue and reduces third‑party bot risk to consumer checkout. Amazon wins court order to block Perplexity’s AI shopping agent
- Neutral Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon’s robotaxi unit) is expanding tests to Phoenix and Dallas and launching an Arizona command hub — a long‑horizon growth story for logistics/transport but not an immediate revenue driver for AMZN. Amazon’s Zoox to launch command hub in Arizona, expand testing to Dallas and Phoenix
- Neutral Sentiment: AWS is shifting defense workloads off Anthropic tech while retaining Claude for other customers — shows AWS is managing model partnerships and customer migrations pragmatically (operationally important but not a clear earnings swing). Amazon transitions defense workloads, keeps Claude for others
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon disclosed recent site outages linked in part to AI‑assisted code changes and has convened a “deep dive” engineering meeting — operational risks and the prospect of more outages can hit sales and investor confidence. Amazon plans ‘deep dive’ internal meeting to address AI-related outages
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: drone attacks damaged AWS data centers in the Middle East — physical infrastructure and regional availability risk could pressure enterprise customers and raise mitigation costs. Iran’s attacks on Amazon data centers in UAE, Bahrain signal a new kind of war
- Negative Sentiment: Debt & capex tradeoff: the planned $37–$42B bond issuance (and ongoing ~$200B AI capex program) funds growth but increases leverage and raises scrutiny about near‑term free cash flow and potential balance‑sheet pressure. That dynamic is a key watch item for valuation and margin assumptions. Amazon targeting $37 billion to $42 billion in bond sale
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%
AMZN opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
