Head to Head Contrast: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quantum-Si and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25 QuickLogic 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

Quantum-Si currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 209.52%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Quantum-Si has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and QuickLogic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si $2.44 million 92.73 -$101.34 million ($0.52) -2.02 QuickLogic $13.77 million 11.62 -$14.83 million ($0.90) -10.40

QuickLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si -4,160.06% -43.90% -39.30% QuickLogic -107.70% -45.83% -24.81%

Summary

Quantum-Si beats QuickLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

