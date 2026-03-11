Head to Head Comparison: TransEnterix (TRXDW) versus Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransEnterix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million -$154.20 million -0.04 TransEnterix Competitors $61.19 million -$27.52 million 1.56

TransEnterix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransEnterix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% TransEnterix Competitors -569.68% -123.14% -53.62%

Summary

TransEnterix rivals beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

