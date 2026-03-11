Head-To-Head Analysis: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -25.80% -32.33% -19.76% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $343.21 million 2.32 -$88.54 million ($0.67) -11.40 Caravelle International Group $214.42 million 0.31 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Amplitude and Caravelle International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Caravelle International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 1 1 10 0 2.75 Caravelle International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.16%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Amplitude beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

