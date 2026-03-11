HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,858 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the February 12th total of 546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.28% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 20,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $562.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About HCM Defender 500 Index ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2373 per share. This represents a yield of 39.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

