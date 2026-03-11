HC Wainwright Reduces Earnings Estimates for Evaxion A/S

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evaxion A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion A/S’s FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVAX. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Evaxion A/S from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evaxion A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Evaxion A/S has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Evaxion A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Evaxion A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

