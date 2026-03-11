HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.50 to $26.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.53.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,854,000 after buying an additional 11,521,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,279 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,695,000 after buying an additional 3,969,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Uranium Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uranium Energy this week:

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.