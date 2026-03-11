Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Short Interest Down 91.6% in February

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,982 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 12th total of 225,677 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAM. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,951. The company has a market cap of $69.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

