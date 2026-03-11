Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,709 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the February 12th total of 20,642 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Harbor Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Harbor Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000.

Harbor Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:MEDI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 7,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.75. Harbor Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

About Harbor Health Care ETF

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

