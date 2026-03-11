Guardian Pharmacy Services Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management said exceeded expectations, driven by continued resident growth, higher script volumes, improved vaccine economics, and contributions from acquisitions and greenfield startups. Executives also updated their 2026 outlook, raising adjusted EBITDA guidance while holding the company’s revenue forecast steady as pricing changes from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) flow through.

Get alerts:

Full-year 2025 performance and operating highlights

President and CEO Fred Burke said 2025 reflected “broad-based execution and disciplined investment,” with results coming in ahead of plan. The company reported organic revenue growth of 13%, which Burke attributed to new resident additions, script growth, and higher acuity. With three acquisitions completed mid-year, Guardian’s reported revenue growth was 18% for the year.

Burke said, and margins expanded. He noted the margin expansion occurred despite integrating acquisitions “early in their path to profitability,” a headwind in the branded inhaler category tied to the American Rescue Plan, and the absorption of new public company costs. Burke also highlighted cash generation, saying Guardian increased its cash balance by approximatelywhile continuing to invest in acquisitions, de novo greenfield startups, and new data analytics capabilities. He added that the company delivered afor the full year.

On clinical and service initiatives, Burke outlined several metrics discussed on the call:

Pharmacists performed more than 100,000 clinical interventions through comprehensive medication reviews, benefiting approximately 74,000 residents .

through comprehensive medication reviews, benefiting approximately . Through an insurance optimization program, the company estimated it helped residents achieve $56 million in cost savings .

. Vaccine clinics administered over 120,000 vaccines during the third and fourth quarters, with a 9% increase in script volumes for the full vaccine season and “material improvement in profitability” year over year.

during the third and fourth quarters, with a for the full vaccine season and “material improvement in profitability” year over year. The company completed rollout of HIPAA-compliant secure messaging systems branded Guardian Hub and GuardianNote, aimed at improving real-time visibility into prescription order status for facility partners.

Fourth-quarter results: resident and script growth, margin expansion

CFO David Morris said Guardian ended the quarter serving over 205,000 residents, up 10% year over year. Fourth-quarter script volume grew 14% and revenue increased 17% to $397.6 million, which Morris described as 12% organic growth. Gross profit rose 27% to $85.5 million, and gross margin expanded to 21.5% from 19.8% a year earlier.

Morris attributed the quarter’s performance to structural improvements such as stronger vaccine economics, improved contribution from acquisitions and greenfield startups, and continued success in the company’s “plan optimization” initiatives. Vaccine volumes were up 3% year over year, and Morris said profitability improved due to better vaccine purchasing and reimbursement. He added that some vaccine volume was pulled into the third quarter, consistent with expectations.

Acquisitions also contributed, with Morris citing faster-than-anticipated implementation of purchasing and reimbursement programs in Pacific Northwest divisions and earlier-than-typical onboarding of national accounts. However, he said greenfield startups and acquisitions made over the last two years “as a group continue to dampen our overall margin by approximately 90 basis points.” On the call, management noted that this compares with an 80-basis-point figure cited previously.

Below gross profit, Morris said adjusted SG&A was 13% of revenue versus 13.7% a year earlier, reflecting scale efficiencies and labor leverage. Depreciation and amortization was $5.7 million, and stock-based compensation declined to about $1 million as a pre-IPO equity program sunset.

Guardian’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 53% year over year to $39.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 9.9%. Morris said a portion of the quarter’s upside reflected favorable payer dynamics and other quarter-to-quarter variability, which the company is not forecasting into its outlook. Adjusted EPS was $0.37 for the quarter.

Cash flow, acquisitions, and greenfields

Morris said the business continued to generate strong cash flow, with the cash balance rising to $66 million at quarter-end, up from $36 million at the end of the third quarter and $5 million at the end of 2024. He cited a “strong cash conversion rate” of approximately 60%. The company funded four new acquisitions and continued investments in several de novo greenfield startups from operating cash flow, he said.

Management referenced acquisitions in Wichita and Montana, along with additions in Washington and Oregon that established a Pacific Northwest platform to better serve national accounts. Morris said Guardian remained engaged in discussions with several potential acquisition targets and emphasized the company’s liquidity and internally generated cash flow to support investment.

IRA implementation, industry conditions, and 2026 outlook

Burke described the IRA as a major industry shift affecting pricing, reimbursement dynamics, processes, and payments. He said the company announced in January that it expects to offset the anticipated adjusted EBITDA impact in 2026 from the policy change. Burke also highlighted operational complexity tied to the launch of the Medicare Transaction Facilitator, a government-run payment clearinghouse, and said Guardian was monitoring early operations to avoid disruption to customers, service levels, partner relationships, and cash flow.

Executives also discussed broader industry dynamics, including facility-level consolidation, increasing operational complexity, and demographic tailwinds as the “silver tsunami” cohort enters its 80s. Burke said Guardian was monitoring a bankruptcy filing by an institutional long-term care pharmacy and evaluating market opportunities with a disciplined approach. In Q&A, management said it was participating in the bankruptcy process, but characterized the topic as difficult to expand on.

For guidance, Guardian raised 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $120 million to $124 million, up from prior expectations, while maintaining its revenue forecast of $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion as new IRA pricing flows through. Morris said the company delivered $115 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2025, above its most recent guidance range of $104 million to $106 million, and above its original outlook from a year ago.

Management said it views the adjusted EBITDA run rate as it exits 2025 to be approximately $110 million, excluding favorable fourth-quarter variability. Morris also said the company expects quarterly seasonality similar to 2025, with vaccine contributions weighted toward the fourth quarter, and forecast:

Full-year D&A of roughly $21 million

Stock-based compensation stepping up to a ~$3 million quarterly run rate following additional annual LTIP grants issued March 1

following additional annual LTIP grants issued March 1 An effective tax rate normalizing to approximately 26% in 2026

Looking further out, Morris said additional branded drug negotiations under the IRA will take effect in 2027 and 2028, and he expects the impacts to be “much smaller” than the 2026 revenue impact, including an estimated $65 million revenue headwind in 2027.

In analyst questions, management said vaccine profitability improvements were durable and expected to continue into 2026. Executives also said labor-related margin benefits were primarily driven by scale efficiencies rather than easing labor inflation. On payer dynamics, Morris noted the company experienced a net positive in the “PBM payer wars” in the fourth quarter, which it is not including in its base outlook, and said increasing acuity was also not assumed in guidance.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

Read More