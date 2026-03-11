Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GRDN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 603,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,147. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRDN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GRDN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

