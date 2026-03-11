Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Jason Potter Sells 67,397 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Potter sold 67,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $393,598.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,394.80. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — Director John E. Bachman purchased 16,000 shares at ~$6.46, increasing his stake ~28%, a commonly viewed signal of insider confidence. Director Acquires $103,360.00 in Stock

Q4 coverage and rising market interest — Articles highlighting Grocery Outlet as a Q4 earnings outperformer and reporting increased market interest can attract momentum buyers and improve short‑term liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional ownership — Major funds (T. Rowe Price, Vanguard, others) hold sizable positions, which can support liquidity but also amplify moves if institutions rebalance. (Background filings/aggregate reporting)

Law firm investigation — Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into possible securities‑law violations related to prior guidance adjustments (reference to a narrowed FY2025 comps outlook), increasing litigation risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and “Reduce” consensus — Several firms cut ratings/targets (consensus shown as “Reduce”), which can pressure the stock via lower targets and negative headlines. Given Average Rating of Reduce Analyst Scrutiny on Consumer Trends

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 213,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,709,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,619,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 221,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,577,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

