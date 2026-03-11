Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.66 million, a PE ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

