Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,021 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1%

KVUE stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

