Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 262.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 159,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,671 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 49.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $61.64.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

