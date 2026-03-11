Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank increased its stake in CRH by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 1,835.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 60.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

