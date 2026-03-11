Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 72,068 shares, a growth of 350.3% from the February 12th total of 16,004 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 596,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Grande Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grande Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Grande Group alerts:

Grande Group Stock Performance

GRAN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 103,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,607. Grande Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Grande Group Company Profile

Grande Group ( NASDAQ:GRAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia. Grande Capital is a licensed corporation under the SFO to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.