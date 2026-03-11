Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,930,000 after purchasing an additional 442,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion = mechanical demand and near‑term buying pressure: index funds and ETFs must acquire shares ahead of the March 23 rebalancing, which has already pushed VRT to 52‑week highs and higher volume. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Index effect amplified by AI/data‑center narrative — Vertiv's role in power and cooling for hyperscale AI data centers makes the inclusion a structural tailwind, not just a technical trade. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped sharply in February (down ~33% to ~6.25M shares; days‑to‑cover ~1.1), reducing one source of downside pressure and lowering the chance of a large short-driven correction.

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals support the rally — recent quarter beat EPS, revenue growth and management guidance are solid, which makes the index‑driven buying less likely to be purely momentum. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a small quarterly dividend (annualized ≈ $0.25; yield ~0.1%, ex‑dividend March 17) — a modest income signal but not a major valuation driver.

Neutral Sentiment: Elevated analyst/media coverage and inclusion on AI/megatrend lists are increasing visibility and could sustain longer‑term interest beyond the mechanical index flows. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Edward Monser sold 77,294 shares in early March (large block, ~82% reduction in his holding), which some investors view as a bearish signal even though institutional/index inflows are the dominant near‑term force. Read More.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE VRT opened at $269.34 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $274.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

