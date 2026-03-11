Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 10,810 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,366 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The company has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google has integrated Gemini AI into Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive and unveiled the new Gemini Embedding 2 model — this expands monetizable AI features across Workspace and improves developer tools for embeddings, supporting cloud and ads monetization prospects. Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Rises as Gemini AI Powers Workspace Automation
- Positive Sentiment: French broadcaster Canal+ signed a multi‑year deal to use Google Cloud AI for production and recommendations — a tangible enterprise cloud win that validates Google Cloud’s generative AI pitch and should support recurring revenue. Canal+ taps Google’s AI for video production, content recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: The Pentagon rollout (Agent Designer on GenAI.mil) and reports that Gemini agents will be used across millions of defense personnel reinforce large-scale government adoption of Google’s AI tools, a material credibility and revenue catalyst for enterprise AI. Google deepens Pentagon AI push after Anthropic sues Trump administration
- Positive Sentiment: Market and analyst commentary view Alphabet’s pullback as a potential buying opportunity; several firms raised targets and institutional inflows remain strong, supporting upside if technical levels hold. Alphabet’s Pullback May Be Opening a New Entry Point
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded commercial partnerships (e.g., Waystar/CVS-related Google Cloud deployments) illustrate incremental enterprise traction beyond advertising, diversifying future revenue drivers. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Announced Expanded Partnership Between Waystar and Google Cloud
- Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI plans to integrate Sora video AI into ChatGPT, intensifying product competition in generative AI — a strategic risk but not an immediate revenue hit for Alphabet. OpenAI Bets on Sora Video AI — Will ChatGPT Finally Rival Google Gemini?
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is reported as an investor in SoftBank’s PayPay IPO — a non-core financial exposure with limited near-term impact on Google’s operating results. SoftBank’s PayPay plans to price US IPO around low end of range, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s HBM memory shortage could push up AI infrastructure costs for large model training and inference, pressuring margins for cloud providers and large AI consumers including Google Cloud. Nvidia’s (NVDA) Memory Shortage Could Cause Google (GOOGL) Billions
- Negative Sentiment: Industry moves to pass digital service taxes to advertisers (Meta following Google) suggest margin pressure or revenue mix impacts in certain markets and regulatory scrutiny that could dent ad growth in Europe. Meta to charge advertisers a fee to offset Europe’s digital taxes
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
