Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 2,935 Shares

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $155,643.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 527,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,832.67. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Gold.com stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

