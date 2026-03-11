Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Update

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,522 shares, an increase of 317.3% from the February 12th total of 11,149 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globavend

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globavend during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globavend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globavend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Globavend Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GVH remained flat at $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,409. Globavend has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GVH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globavend in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Globavend from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

