Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Short Interest Up 327.7% in February

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,208 shares, an increase of 327.7% from the February 12th total of 1,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,966. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

