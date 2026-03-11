Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,072 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the February 12th total of 3,940 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (MLPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE MLPX ATM BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of long positions in the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) and writes one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of the underlying portfolio. MLPD was launched on May 7, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

