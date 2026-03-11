GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,506 shares, a growth of 1,193.7% from the February 12th total of 271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.72% of GigaMedia worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) is a digital entertainment company that develops and operates online gaming platforms and value‐added services. The company’s offerings encompass multiplayer online games, mobile titles, and interactive entertainment that cater to both casual and core gaming audiences. Through its proprietary platform architecture, GigaMedia delivers content that ranges from fantasy role‐playing adventures to strategy and social games.

In addition to game development and publishing, GigaMedia provides a suite of complementary services designed to enhance user engagement and monetization.

