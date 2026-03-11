Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 3,594,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,883,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gevo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Gevo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

Gevo Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $558.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gevo by 138.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.