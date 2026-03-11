Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 6.37. Approximately 513,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,807,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Georgina Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.32. The stock has a market cap of £8.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

About Georgina Energy

Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

