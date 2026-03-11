Genpact Limited $G Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.19% of Genpact worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,609,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 64.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genpact by 153.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 27.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.Genpact’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,565,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

