Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at $22,286,201.49. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.