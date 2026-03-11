Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,188 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

