Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $39.11 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $39,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total transaction of $951,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,567 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,785.24. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,055.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,092.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $990.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

