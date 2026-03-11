GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Citigroup

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 835,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Allianz SE boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

