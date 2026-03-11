GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 2.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $75,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace will invest an additional $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing in 2026 to expand capacity, modernize sites (avionics, advanced materials), support suppliers and boost engine output for commercial and defense customers — management says this addresses “tremendous demand” and ties directly to backlog execution. GE Aerospace to invest additional $1 billion in US

GE Aerospace will invest an additional $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing in 2026 to expand capacity, modernize sites (avionics, advanced materials), support suppliers and boost engine output for commercial and defense customers — management says this addresses “tremendous demand” and ties directly to backlog execution. Positive Sentiment: Numerous site-level investments announced (e.g., $55M in Huntsville/Limestone County, $60M in West Michigan, $42M in Lynn, $15M in Terre Haute, $45M in Dayton and others) — these are job-creating, capacity-focused upgrades that reduce supply-chain risk and increase near-term production capability. GE Aerospace invests $1B package in 30 communities across 17 states

Numerous site-level investments announced (e.g., $55M in Huntsville/Limestone County, $60M in West Michigan, $42M in Lynn, $15M in Terre Haute, $45M in Dayton and others) — these are job-creating, capacity-focused upgrades that reduce supply-chain risk and increase near-term production capability. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~27% vs. mid-February), leaving only ~1.1% of float sold short and a short-interest ratio near 2.1 days — less short pressure can amplify upside on positive news and reduce downside tail risk from short-covering spikes. (internal short-interest report)

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~27% vs. mid-February), leaving only ~1.1% of float sold short and a short-interest ratio near 2.1 days — less short pressure can amplify upside on positive news and reduce downside tail risk from short-covering spikes. (internal short-interest report) Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary highlight strong commercial engine orders and defense contracts as drivers of the stock’s rally and higher revenue visibility — reinforcing investor confidence in sustained growth and backlog conversion. What’s Behind GE Stock’s Massive Rally?

Analyst and market commentary highlight strong commercial engine orders and defense contracts as drivers of the stock’s rally and higher revenue visibility — reinforcing investor confidence in sustained growth and backlog conversion. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova (GEV), the separated energy business, is moving independently in the market; activity in GEV can affect broader GE group sentiment but is operationally distinct from GE Aerospace. GE Vernova (GEV) Advances While Market Declines

GE Vernova (GEV), the separated energy business, is moving independently in the market; activity in GEV can affect broader GE group sentiment but is operationally distinct from GE Aerospace. Negative Sentiment: Higher capex: the aggressive $1B+ U.S. spending program boosts long-term capacity but increases near-term cash requirements and could pressure free cash flow and margins if ramp/execution lags. (company announcements)

Higher capex: the aggressive $1B+ U.S. spending program boosts long-term capacity but increases near-term cash requirements and could pressure free cash flow and margins if ramp/execution lags. (company announcements) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and multiples are elevated (current P/E ~40) versus historical norms — investors should weigh growth/backlog visibility against a premium multiple that leaves less margin for execution misses. (reference: market metrics)

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $326.75 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.95. The company has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

