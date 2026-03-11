Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Insider Mark Lam Acquires 110 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of £171.39 per share, with a total value of £18,852.90.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON:GAW traded down GBX 110 on Wednesday, reaching £172.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,924. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52-week low of £122.50 and a 52-week high of £199.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is £168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 319.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 68.80% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAW shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Games Workshop Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from £165 to £180 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group from £210 to £218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Games Workshop Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £199.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.