Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 51,297 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAL. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,571,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $257,200,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $213,096,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,453,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,753,000.

NYSE RAL opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $57.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76.

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $117,645.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,318. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $49,962.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $185,980.41. This trade represents a 36.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233 in the last ninety days.

RAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

