Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 35.3% – Here’s What Happened

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) rose 35.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,510,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 787,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 35.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$30.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.37.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

