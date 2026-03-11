Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $169.03. The company has a market cap of $361.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

