FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on March 23rd

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.63. 335,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.20 and a 200 day moving average of $204.29. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The business had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

