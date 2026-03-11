FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 122,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 37.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLA

About Orla Mining

(Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.