FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
USMV opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
